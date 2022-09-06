Suresh Raina retires: All you need to know about Suresh Raina's wife, children

Suresh Raina (File)

Cricketer Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. In a tweet, he wrote, " It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and state UP, I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket". He also thanked BCCI, his colleagues and fans for the support they showed over the years.

Suresh Raina was born in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar district in a Kashmiri Pandit family. He is a resident of Ghaziabad's Rajnagar area. His father Trilokchand Raina was an officer in an ordinance factory.

Suresh Raina's elder brother is a soldier in the Indian Army. He also has a sister.

Raina married Priyanka in 2015. They have two children -- Gracia Raina and Rio Raina.

Priyanka is a childhood friend of Suresh and is a software engineer by training. She also worked as a banker. She has lakhs of followers on Instagram.

Suresh Raina shares a lot of photos on Instagram of his family life.

Raina's daughter Gracia was born in 2016. He had gone to the Netherlands to be with his wife during delivery. Rio was born in 2020.