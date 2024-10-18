We are living in an era of rapid technological transformation. Advancements are made every day. In times of tremendous transformations, Suresh Mansharmani, the Best OKR Coach helping MSMEs scale with the power of the OKR model, which is the secret behind the success of giants like Amazon and Google

Mr. Mansharmani explains that an Objective is a long-term goal that one strives to accomplish, whereas Key Results are measured to see the extent to which the goals are accomplished. OKRs thus present a refined form of management system wherein the goals and performance of an organization are optimized at every level to ensure fast growth.

With his unique approach to OKR, Suresh Mansharmani has not only streamlined the internal processes of SMEs but also enhanced employee engagement and transparency. The best part of OKR's strategy is that it brings flexibility and preparedness for unforeseen crises, which ensures sustainability and autonomy across departments.

Today, MSMEs are facing a huge crisis due to financial crunch and are struggling to survive. In such times, the idea of growing takes a back seat as they are just trying to stay afloat in the market competition. Mr. Mansharmani has encountered many such SMEs and helped them out of this trap using his OKR framework which he says is the best strategy for MSMEs in India given the unique challenges that this market poses.

OKR is a data-driven model that is able to ensure the best utilization of resources, distribution of responsibilities, and development of self-organization through a goal-setting system. Establishing this system requires discipline and a deep understanding of employee potential and needs.

Suresh Mansharmani shares insights into setting up the perfect system

MSMEs can begin by Defining about 3 or 5 key objectives that it wish to achieve in a frame of 90 days. Why 90? Because short-term goals are the key to achieving something big. The 90-day cycle allows flexibility and continuity in tracking progress. It ensures that the organization can align its functioning with all the changes that are happening in the market. Not more than 5 Objectives must be defined, to ensure realistic goal setting.

The next step is to define how the performance shall be measured after 90 days. This is where most companies falter. It's easy to set goals, but how to come up with a quantifiable metric to measure the same? This is because at times goals are highly qualitative or have several dimensions to them. This is different from the regular KPI setting. Suresh Mansharmani is celebrated as the God of OKR precisely because of his ability to ensure measurable results.

OKR, as we see it, is not another objective-focused system or framework of management. Suresh Mansharmani sheds light on how the system involves a systematic breakup of the organization’s structure and identifying the key areas of working. One can go for one department at a time or for all departments depending upon its existing resources and needs, which makes the framework applicable by MSMEs who often are tight on resources, both human and financial.

The system not only benefits the top management but ensures employee well-being too and brings teamwork. Suresh Mansharmani emphasizes the key role of employees' emotional well-being and their personal development in ensuring the success of the organization. OKR leaves scope for redefining goals and objectives while ensuring that the employees know their purpose. The management can convey what is expected from them and the whole team works in sync to achieve the common goals- breeding cooperation instead of competition.

The key is not just focusing on achieving the goals by hook or crook, but working towards a common goal and improving in the process. Suresh Mansharmani says that the OKR strategy works by ensuring that employees and motivated and when goals are not met, their motivation will allow them to study the gaps on their own and rework a more efficient strategy to achieve the goal.

Till date, Suresh Mansharmani has helped over 5000 MSMEs and large corporations to implement OKRs. As the only Global OKR coach in India, and the founder of India’s fastest-growing community of MSMEs, the Tajurba network, he is on a mission to help 500 SMEs in India to scale and launch their IPOs. A certified Gallup strengths coach-time, four-time TEDx speaker, he has had his company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the IPO was oversubscribed 300 times back in 1996 followed by a Presidential Award.

