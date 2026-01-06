FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune

Former Pune MP and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi, known for his political influence and role in sports administration, passed away at 81. His career, spanning decades, included highs as an MP and Union Minister, but was overshadowed by the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption controversy.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

Suresh Kalmadi, senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Pune, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81, ending a political career that spanned several decades and left a lasting mark on Maharashtra politics. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence until 2 pm, after which the last rites are scheduled to be performed in the evening.

A Key Player in Pune Politics

Kalmadi was widely regarded as one of Pune’s most influential politicians, known for his organisational acumen and strong grassroots support. He represented Pune in Parliament multiple times, earning respect across political lines for his role in shaping local governance. During periods when the Congress party was in power at the Centre, he also held positions as a Union Minister, cementing his influence in both regional and national politics.

From Air Force Pilot to Parliamentarian

Born on May 1, 1944, Suresh Shamrao Kalmadi began his career as an Indian Air Force pilot before entering public life. He served three terms in the Rajya Sabha between 1982 and 1996, returning in 1998, and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 and 2004. Beyond politics, Kalmadi held prominent positions in sports administration, including as President of the Indian Olympic Association, playing a central role in promoting major sporting events in India.

In his later years, Kalmadi largely withdrew from active politics due to declining health. NCP chief Sharad Pawar reportedly visited him shortly before his passing.

Commonwealth Games Controversy and Political Decline

Kalmadi’s career faced a major setback after the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. As chairman of the organising committee, he was accused of corruption, financial irregularities, and fraud in the execution of the event and allocation of contracts. The allegations led to his arrest and trial on charges including criminal conspiracy, significantly tarnishing his public image.

Although the Enforcement Directorate submitted a closure report and he received a clean chit in April 2025, the controversy marked the beginning of his political decline. Despite legal clearance, Kalmadi was unable to regain his former stature in Pune politics.

Legacy and Remembrance

Suresh Kalmadi is remembered as a complex figure, a politician whose influence and contributions to sports administration were significant, but whose career was overshadowed by one of India’s largest sporting controversies. His passing marks the end of an era in Pune’s political landscape.

