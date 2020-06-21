Surender or Surrender: Twitterati reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on PM Modi

Gandhi shared an international publication's article on Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

In another jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to twitter and labelled him as 'Surender Modi'

Gandhi shared an international publication's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

The tweet was shared by over 27,000 people and received over 66,000 likes at the time of publishing this report. However, the tweet got mixed reactions in the replies section as some slammed him for launching personal attacks at a time when the country needs to stand together while others reminding him to correct the spelling of 'surrender'.

Out of over 15,000 replies, some people also defended the Congress leader, saying that he very well knows the spelling of surrender and is just engaged in wordplay.

"Surrender Modi you mean?", asked a Twitter user.

"I am pretty sure that you don't need to tell him how to spell. He was just playing around with words to make it sound more like Narendra," another user replied.

Rahul's reaction apparently comes in response to PM Modi's statement in Saturday's all-party meet wherein he stated that 'neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

On Saturday, Gandhi had said that Modi has surrendered to Chinese aggression. "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted.

The Congress party has attacked the government over the statement and has called it "a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth".

"Is Galwan Valley not part of Indian territory? Why is Government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley? If Chinese troops are present there, does it not amount to intrusion into and occupation of Indian territory? Also, why is the Government silent on intrusions in the Pangong Tso area," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday.