Surender or Surrender: Twitterati reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on PM Modi

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

BTS' V to feature soon in Running Man soon after 7 years; fans thrilled, here's when show will air

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt ‘opportunist’, defends Made In Heaven 2 makers amid controversy: ‘You're just...'

HomeIndia

India

Surender or Surrender: Twitterati reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on PM Modi

Gandhi shared an international publication's article on Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 05:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In another jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to twitter and labelled him as 'Surender Modi'

Gandhi shared an international publication's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

The tweet was shared by over 27,000 people and received over 66,000 likes at the time of publishing this report. However, the tweet got mixed reactions in the replies section as some slammed him for launching personal attacks at a time when the country needs to stand together while others reminding him to correct the spelling of 'surrender'.

Out of over 15,000 replies, some people also defended the Congress leader, saying that he very well knows the spelling of surrender and is just engaged in wordplay.

"Surrender Modi you mean?", asked a Twitter user.

"I am pretty sure that you don't need to tell him how to spell. He was just playing around with words to make it sound more like Narendra," another user replied.

Rahul's reaction apparently comes in response to PM Modi's statement in Saturday's all-party meet wherein he stated that 'neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

On Saturday, Gandhi had said that Modi has surrendered to Chinese aggression. "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted.

The Congress party has attacked the government over the statement and has called it "a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth".

"Is Galwan Valley not part of Indian territory? Why is Government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley? If Chinese troops are present there, does it not amount to intrusion into and occupation of Indian territory? Also, why is the Government silent on intrusions in the Pangong Tso area," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

G20 Summit in Delhi: Drones, gliders and other flying objects banned till September 12; check details

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Meet IITian from Bihar who quit Rs 84 lakh job to open Rs 110 crore laundry firm

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, know about his business empire

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE