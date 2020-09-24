Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. India


Surat: Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant, no casualties reported

In a major incident, a massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat, in the early hours of Thursday.


ONGC Surat Fire

A screengrab from ANI video

Share

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 24, 2020, 08:22 AM IST

In a major incident, a massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat, in the early hours of Thursday.

As per initial reports, no casualty has been reported yet. 

While the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained, multiple blasts took place at the plant, which led to the fire, officials said.

The flames and smoke were seen from a long distance. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)