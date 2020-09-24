Surat: Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant, no casualties reported

In a major incident, a massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat, in the early hours of Thursday.

As per initial reports, no casualty has been reported yet.

While the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained, multiple blasts took place at the plant, which led to the fire, officials said.

A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot.

The flames and smoke were seen from a long distance. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)