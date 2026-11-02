Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths

Two separate disputes in Surat turned fatal: a woman allegedly killed her father after a mobile gaming row, while two teenagers were stabbed to death after a WhatsApp group argument.

In shocking incidents in Gujarat's Surat, three people died following arguments over mobile phone use and social media activity. In one case, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her father after he broke her phone during a dispute over mobile gaming. In another, two 17-year-old boys were allegedly stabbed to death following an argument over videos shared in a WhatsApp group.

How did a dispute over mobile gaming lead to a father's death?

The first incident took place in the Kosad area of Surat, where 22-year-old Kajal was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly killing her father, Ramesh Chauhan, 55.

According to the police complaint filed by Chauhan's wife, Manju, the dispute began when Chauhan returned home from work on Sunday. Manju reportedly told him that Kajal spent considerable time playing games on her phone and was not helping with household chores.

Chauhan then asked his daughter to put her phone aside and help with the work. When she allegedly refused, he snatched the phone and smashed it on the ground, breaking it.

Police said Kajal became angry and allegedly picked up a pressure cooker lid from the kitchen before hitting her father on the head. She then allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

After hearing his screams, Manju rushed to the kitchen and found him lying on the floor with injuries to his head and stomach. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following Manju's complaint, police registered a murder case and arrested Kajal.

How did a WhatsApp group dispute turn fatal?

In a separate incident in Surat's Nanpura area, two teenagers, Mohammed Faizan Shaikh and Ajmal Shaikh, both aged 17, were allegedly stabbed to death following a disagreement over videos shared in a WhatsApp group.

According to police, teenagers in the neighbourhood had created a group named 'Salman Khan' several months earlier to share videos and chat. On Sunday evening, a teenager uploaded several horse-racing videos, prompting objections from some group members.

The disagreement reportedly escalated when the accused teenager and two friends reached the neighbourhood where Faizan and Ajmal lived. An argument followed, during which the main accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both boys. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Police subsequently took three teenagers, including the alleged main accused, into custody after the victims' fathers filed complaints.