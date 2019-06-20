Surat's Stuti Khandwala cracks NEET, JIPMER, AIIMS and JEE, takes up 90% scholarship offer at MIT

Stuti Khandwala

In a rare display of merit, Stuti Khandwala of Surat in Gujarat has cracked a number of the most competitive entrance examinations in India, including JEE (Main), NEET, and the AIIMS MBBS tests, all at once, and also secured for herself an admission at US' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Stuti made it through the merit lists of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) MBBS Entrance Exam, and the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS Entrance Exam this year.

In a flurry of brilliant performances, she achieved an All-India Rank (AIR) of 71 in NEET 2019, while clearing JIPMER MBBS 2019 with AIR 27 and JEE - Main 2019 with a rank of 1086.

Stuti secured a spectacular rank of AIR 10 in the AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam.

The 18-year-old, with the privilege to choose from the most sought after engineering and medical institutes in the country, however, chose research over the rest of the options.

In interviews, Stuti, who studied at the Allen Career Institute's classroom programme in Rajasthan's Kota, said that she was in a dilemma for weeks and consulted her teachers and parents before finally deciding to take up the research programme at MIT as her career path. It was not an easy decision, she said.

Stuti had earlier scored 98.8% in her Class 12 CBSE Board Exams to top the Science stream from Rajasthan.

She will now be travelling to the US for her admission to the research programme in Bio-Engineering at MIT, where she has been offered a 90% scholarship.