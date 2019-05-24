Trending#

Surat: Fire in a coaching centre, at least fifteen dead

Death toll likely to increase


May 24, 2019

A massive fire broke out at Sarthana complex in Surat on Friday evening. The complex had a coaching centre where students were attending classes when the fire broke out. At least fifteen people have been killed in the mishap. According to primary reports, a fire broke out owing to a short circuit. 18 fire engines are currently trying to douse the fire. 

According to videos that have gone viral on social media, people are seen jumping from windows to escape the blaze. Death toll is likely to increase. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation in the matter and has ordered to give Rs 4 ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. The death toll has been confirmed by Surat Police Commissioner. Most of the deceased are likely to be students. "Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

Prime Minister has tweeted: 

More to follow: 