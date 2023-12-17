Headlines

Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

'Surat Diamond Bourse is symbol of New India's strength and resolve': PM Modi

What is Ketamine, anaesthetic drug that caused untimely demise of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry?

Parliament Security Breach: PM Modi gives first reaction,'Very serious...'

Indian Air Force successfully testfires 'SAMAR' air defence missile system at Exercise Astrashakti

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

Parliament Security Breach: PM Modi gives first reaction,'Very serious...'

Viral video: Man nails 'Gulabi Sharara' dance challenge with terrific artwork, internet is super impressed

5 signs of Vitamin D deficiency 

Healthy and delicious pickles (achaar) to make in winter

9 Bollywood actors who made huge impact with less screen time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

After Shah Rukh Khan refuses to be part of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj approaches this Bollywood star

HomeIndia

India

'Surat Diamond Bourse is symbol of New India's strength and resolve': PM Modi

PM Modi mentioned that Surat was earlier known as the 'Sun City' but due to the hard work of people here it is now known as the 'Diamond City'.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday as a symbol of 'New India's strength', and said that the building reflects the resolve and the firm determination his government has taken for the nation's progress. 

After inaugurating the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most modern center for international diamond and jewelry business, PM Modi said that from now whenever people will talk about the Diamond Bourse around the globe, there will always be a mention of Surat Diamond Bourse. 

"Today one more diamond (Surat Diamond Bourse) has been added to Surat. This diamond is supreme. In front of this diamond, the other big buildings will lose their shine," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public gathering. 

"Surat Diamond Bourse is showcasing the capabilities of Indian design, Indian designers, Indian material and Indian concepts involved here," he added. 

PM Modi mentioned that Surat was earlier known as the 'Sun City' but due to the hard work of people here it is now known as the 'Diamond City'. 

"Today Surat is among the top 10 developing cities of the world. Surat's street food, skill development work, everything is amazing. Surat was once known as 'Sun City'. But today the people here, with their hard work have made it 'Diamond city," PM Modi said. 

He further said that students studying environmental sciences and architecture should come and visit this remarkable building. 

"Students of architecture should be brought here to study the innovative design which has taken place here. Those studying the environment should also visit to take note of the remarkable features of this green building," he said. 

"Surat Diamond Bourse will become a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. Bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export; a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for international banking and safe vaults," an official statement earlier issued by the Prime Minister's office said. 

On the the new terminal building which was inaugurated at Surat Airport, the Prime Minister said, "Today the people of Surat and the traders and businessmen here are getting two more gifts. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport has got the status of International Airport."

"When I used to come here earlier, the airport used to look like a bus station. Now look at the transformation, we have come so far," he added. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at a cost of Rs 353 crore.The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an international airport. 

Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries.

Surat is currently connected to 14 domestic cities -- Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Goa Mopa, Belgaum, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, Diu and Kishangarh and internationally via Sharjah to the rest of the world. It is handling more than 252 passenger flight movements per week. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India’s richest TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked in call center, Bollywood debut flopped, now earns…

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 4.9 degrees, fog affects visibility in North and Northeast India

Not Anil Kapoor, but these three superstars refused to work opposite Dilip Kumar in this popular film as...

US: New polls show Trump's 'significant' lead over Biden in key swing states

Delhi AQI: Air quality shows slight improvement, shifts from 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' category

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE