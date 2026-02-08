FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction

Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?

T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn

Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why

Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer

Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeIndia

INDIA

Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH

In a tragic accident, a giant swing snapped midair and collapsed at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday, killing 1 officer and injuring 11 others. The accident occured at around 6 pm, when 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and crashed onto the ground.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a tragic accident, a giant swing snapped midair and collapsed at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Haryana's Faridabad, on Saturday, killing 1 police officer and injuring 11 others. The accident occured at around 6 pm, when 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and crashed onto the ground. All injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital.

In the video of the incident, getting widely circulated on social media, it is visible that the Tsunami joyride collapsed and crashed while several people were onboard, and the crowd started running in the fair. The Surajkund police station has registered a case against the vendor of the ride. The ride area has been closed.

1 crore compensation to the family of Police inspector 

A senior official said the deceased officer was identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines. As per reports,  Inspector Jagdish Prasad, among others, rushed to rescue people, a heavy portion of the swing fell on him and crushed him, said police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The post-mortem of the deceased Inspector Jagdish Prasad was conducted at BK Hospital. After that, the body was handed over to his family. He will be given the status of a martyr, DGP Ajay Singhal announced. He said that his family will be given a compensation of one crore rupees and a government job will also be given to one member of the family.

Jagdish Prasad was originally from Degar village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He joined the Haryana Police as a constable in 1889 and was due to retire on March 31 this year.

Haryana CM on the tragedy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated,  “I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the authorities concerned for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals."

 

“The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families,” the CM added.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa
Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH
Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks midair, collapses, crashes on ground
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'
Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction
Anupama Chopra's son Agni breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement