Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH

In a tragic accident, a giant swing snapped midair and collapsed at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Haryana's Faridabad, on Saturday, killing 1 police officer and injuring 11 others. The accident occured at around 6 pm, when 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and crashed onto the ground. All injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital.

In the video of the incident, getting widely circulated on social media, it is visible that the Tsunami joyride collapsed and crashed while several people were onboard, and the crowd started running in the fair. The Surajkund police station has registered a case against the vendor of the ride. The ride area has been closed.

1 crore compensation to the family of Police inspector

A senior official said the deceased officer was identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines. As per reports, Inspector Jagdish Prasad, among others, rushed to rescue people, a heavy portion of the swing fell on him and crushed him, said police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The post-mortem of the deceased Inspector Jagdish Prasad was conducted at BK Hospital. After that, the body was handed over to his family. He will be given the status of a martyr, DGP Ajay Singhal announced. He said that his family will be given a compensation of one crore rupees and a government job will also be given to one member of the family.

Jagdish Prasad was originally from Degar village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He joined the Haryana Police as a constable in 1889 and was due to retire on March 31 this year.

Haryana CM on the tragedy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated, “I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the authorities concerned for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals."

“The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families,” the CM added.