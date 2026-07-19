Viral video: Supriya Sule touches Rajnath Singh's feet as NCP merger rumours gather pace

A viral video showing Supriya Sule touching Rajnath Singh's feet has left social media buzzing, adding fuel to speculations around the NCP's merger.

A video of Supriya Sule touching the feet of Rajnath Singh after an all-party meeting is doing rounds on social media. (Screengrabs from ANI video)

A video of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule touching the feet of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is doing the rounds on the internet, showing a rare moment of warmth and mutual respect between leaders from rival political camps. The moment came while both were exiting the Parliament House Annexe following an all-party meeting, held on Sunday. In the viral clip, Supriya was seen approaching Rajnath, who was with the Union Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda. As a mark of respect, Supriya bowed down to touch the Defence Minister's feet.

Take a look

#WATCH | Delhi: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule touches the feet of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as they leave after attending the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/f6GlshVUBK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

The gesture quickly captivated attention on social media amid ongoing political speculation over NCP (SCP)'s future. Recently, there have been some reports claiming that the Sharad Pawar-led faction could be exploring future ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, while speaking to the media on Saturday, Sule dismissed such claims and stated that no senior leader in the party has been approached. She also answered questions related to 'pressure' on party MPs and MLAs for joining the ruling coalition and said, ''All eight of our MPs remain in constant with each other and hold regular discussions with Sharad Pawar Sahib. Not a single MP or MLA has ever expressed a desire to take a different path. We are happy where we are.''

Such rumours began circulating after late-night meetings in Mumbai between NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil, ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, and CM Devendra Fadnavis took place.