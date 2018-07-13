Supreme Court: With Section 377, LGBT stigma will also end

The court says the LGBTQ community faced the stigma because of the criminality attached to consensual same-sex relationship

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the social stigma and discrimination attached to the LGBTQ community would go if criminality of consensual gay sex is done away with. The SC bench maintained that it would scrutinise the legal validity of section 377 of the IPC in all its aspects.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 158-year-old penal law, also rejected a proposal of lawyers, seeking retention of Section 377, that public opinion should be elicited on the matter, saying it did not want a referendum but would go by constitutional morality.

The court said the LGBTQ community faced the stigma because of the criminality attached to consensual same-sex relationship. "Once the criminality (under section 377) goes, then everything will go (social stigma, discrimination etc)," it said.

The bench took note of the allegation made by lawyers that the Centre had taken a "U-turn" in the case. It then asked lawyer Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for a petitioner, whether there was any law, rule, regulation, bye-law or guideline which barred or restrained homosexuals from availing any right which are available to others. She said though there was no such law, but there was discrimination. She also referred to the Domestic Violence Act which protects married women only.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said, "We will not say that the section is ultra-vires. We will have to analyse every aspect. We will do a detailed analysis of Section 377 and its constitutional validity." "We will try to see whether section 377 of the IPC can stand the test of fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of speech and association) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution," the bench said.

When the issue of discrimination against LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community came up, Justice Malhotra said that due to their sexual orientation, they were discriminated against even in availing healthcare. She also said that "family pressure" forced such persons to get into heterosexual married relationships, which could be one of the reasons for becoming bisexuals.

"This community feels inhibited as they do not even get proper medical care because of the prejudice," Justice Malhotra said, adding even medical professionals do not maintain confidentiality with regard to their LGBTQ patients.

The bench also objected to the submission of lawyer Manoj George that the Centre has made a U-turn in the matter and said several verdicts, including the one on right to privacy, have come in the meantime and it would be inappropriate to call it a "U-turn".

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre again urged the court not to deal with other ancillary civil rights of the LGBTQ community, like marriages, inheritance and adoption.

The court observed that "over the years, we have created an environment in the society which has led to deep-rooted discrimination against people of same sex involved in a consensual relationship and this has impacted their mental health also," the bench said on the third day of crucial hearing to decide the validity of Section 377 of the IPC.