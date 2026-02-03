FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Supreme Court warns Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to quit India

The Chief Justice sharply questioned the tech giants' claims of informed consent, pointing out that millions of users, including street vendors and rural citizens, cannot realistically understand complex privacy policies.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Supreme Court warns Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to quit India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a stern warning to WhatsApp and its parent company Meta over the instant messaging platform's data-sharing and privacy policies, stating that user data cannot be exploited for commercial purposes. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant cautioned the US firm, saying, "You can't play with the privacy of our country, we will not allow you to share a single digit of our data."

Data privacy concerns

The court was hearing a plea challenging WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy. Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called the policy "exploitative", highlighting how user data was being shared for commercial gain. Chief Justice Surya Kant responded sharply, saying, "If you can't follow our Constitution, then leave India. We will not allow the privacy of any citizen to be compromised."

The court has directed WhatsApp and Meta to file detailed replies on data privacy, behavioral analysis and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. As an interim measure, the Supreme Court ordered WhatsApp not to share any user information with Meta until the matter is fully heard.

The Chief Justice sharply questioned the tech giants' claims of informed consent, pointing out that millions of users, including street vendors and rural citizens, cannot realistically understand complex privacy policies.

Commercial exploitation

The court highlighted the stark difference between India's privacy framework and European regulations, pointing out that commercial use of shared data must not be overlooked. The court also emphasised that behavioural and commercial exploitation of user data, including targeted advertising based on chat trends, violates users' rights. Illustrating the concern, the bench noted instances where users received targeted ads for medicines shortly after private chats with doctors, raising questions about the extent of data monetisation.

Government's stand

Solicitor General Mehta and counsel for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) stressed that user data is being commercially exploited, even if encrypted, and that the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act must be considered to protect metadata and ensure user consent. The Centre, through the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has also been made a party to the litigation, and the court has asked for instructions on metadata protection.

\The hearing was adjourned to January 9, with the bench underscoring that commercial ventures must not violate the fundamental privacy rights of Indian citizens. The court also noted that WhatsApp's counsel argued that their privacy policy aligns with international norms, while Meta said that data sharing is limited to the parent company. The Chief Justice added, "The choice is between the lion and the lamb. Either you file an undertaking that there will be no data sharing, or we will dismiss your case."

