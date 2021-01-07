Supreme Court warns Farmers protest shouldn’t become replica of Tabilighi meet

The bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian queried whether farmers protesting at various Delhi borders are taking precautions.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre what it has learnt from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation earlier this year amid COVID-19, and the same situation may arise with the protesting farmers, if precautionary measures are not taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Citing the ongoing farmers protest at various Delhi borders, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “You must tell us what is happening?”

When the Solicitor General replied in negative, the top court said it could potentially become a situation like the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in the national capital, which happened in March last year. Mehta replied that he will find the status.

The top court asked the Centre to file a report on the steps taken so far to contain COVID and issued notice on a plea filed by Supriya Pandita through advocate Omprakash Parihar.

The SC also emphasized that it is concerned if precautions are not being taken against the spread of COVID in large gatherings. The bench said it is trying to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread and asked the Centre to ensure guidelines are strictly followed.

Pandita had moved the top court questioning the role of Centre, Delhi government and Delhi police for allowing the huge congregation, including foreign delegates at Nizamuddin Markaz, which risked the health of people amid Covid-19.

The SC also asked the Centre to issue guidelines for the prevention of large gatherings, and Mehta agreed to comply.

Meanwhile, farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws. This rally is a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26 if their demands are not met.