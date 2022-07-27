Search icon
Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging provisions of PMLA likely today

On July 15, the Supreme Court said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the PMLA was almost ready.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Supreme Court - File Photo

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict today on a batch of pleas challenging the various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The order will be delivered by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

On July 15, the Supreme Court said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was almost ready.

Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the petitioners in the case. 

Their petitions raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). 

Mufti had challenged constitutional vires of section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. 

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the `authority` i.e. officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. 

All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

However, the Centre had justified the constitutional validity of the provisions of PMLA.

