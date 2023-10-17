Supreme Court verdict on same-sex marriage pleas: A timeline of the case

Supreme Court is handling various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on various petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community on Tuesday (October 17). The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with the batch of petitions. The order was reserved on May 11 after counsel from all sides concluded their arguments. Constitution bench began the hearing on the matter on April 18 and the hearing went on for nearly 10 days.

Supreme Court is handling various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. One of the petitions earlier raised the absence of a legal framework allowing members of the LGBTQIA+ community to marry any person of their choice. The court has clarified that it will deal with the issue under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act and will not touch the personal laws on this aspect.

According to one of the petitions, the couple sought to enforce the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to marry any person of their choice.

Centre on April 18 issued a letter to states, asking them to give their opinion on the issues relating to same-sex marriage.

Many states such as Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country.

Same-sex marriage case: Timeline of events

November 25, 2022: Two same-sex couples--Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, and Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand--move Supreme Court seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

December 14, 2022: The Supreme Court issues notice on another plea filed by a same-sex couple, including an Indian and a US citizen, seeking legal recognition of marriage under the Foreign Marriage Act.

January 6, 2023: The Supreme Court directs the transfer of all cases on the matter before different high courts to the apex court. Posting the matter for hearing on March 13, the apex court asks the government to file its response on the matter by February 15. The apex court also deputed Advocate Arundhati Katju as nodal counsel for the petitioners and Advocate Kanu Agarwal as nodal counsel for the government side.

January 30, February 10, February 20, March 3, 2023: Supreme Court issues notices on fresh petitions seeking similar relief, and tags them with the main case.

March 12, 2023: Centre files affidavit in SC opposing same-sex marriage stating that the concept of an Indian family involves a biological man and woman and the court cannot change the entire legislative policy of the country.

March 12, 2023: Centre argues that the top court cannot disturb or dilute the idea and concept of marriage.

March 13, 2023: Supreme Court refers the case to the Constitution bench, citing the inter-relationship between the statutory regime and constitutional rights.

March 13, 2023: Petitioners assert broader constitutional entitlements arising out of the right to life and personal liberty and the right to dignity under Articles 14, 19 and 21.

April 1, 2023: Jamiat Ulama-I- Hind opposes pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. In its plea, the JUIH said, “Islam’s prohibition of homosexuality has been categorical from the dawn of the religion of Islam itself. The position of Islam with respect to the prohibition on homosexuality is undisputed and established.”

April 6, 2023: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights files an intervention application supporting same-sex marriages and the right of same-sex couples to adoption.

April 15, 2023: Supreme Court notifies composition of 5-judge bench to hear the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage.

April 17, 2023: Centre files fresh application, questioning the maintainability of the batch of pleas and point out that same-sex marriages cannot be recognised through judicial adjudication.

Centre also tells the court that those seeking marriage equality are representative of “urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance”, and that the popular will of the people wants marriage to be recognised solely amongst heterosexual individuals.

April 17, 2023: NCPCR seeks to intervene in pleas. The child body claims that children raised by same-sex parents may have limited exposure to traditional gender role models, which could impact their understanding of gender roles and gender identity, thus affecting their overall personality development.

April 18, 2023: Five-judge Constitution bench begins hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

April 27, 2023: Supreme Court asks Centre to file response on social benefits that same-sex couples can be granted without legal recognition of marital status.

May 11: Constitution bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud reserves verdict.

October 17: Verdict awaited

