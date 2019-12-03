Supreme Court verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media money laundering case on Dec 4

The Supreme Court will deliver on Wednesday its verdict on a bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram who has been in jail since his arrest in August in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21, was granted bail by the apex court on October 22. He, was, however, not freed as the Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case against the former Finance Minister.

The top court had on Thursday reserved its order on Chidambaram's application challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had also directed the Registry to accept three sets of sealed covers from the ED.

On November 15, the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an 'active and key role' in the offence.

During the hearing, ED stressed that Chidambaram continues to wield 'substantial influence' on key witnesses even from custody.

ED has identified 12 bank accounts which were used by the former Union Finance Minister to deposit the proceeds of crime, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that also comprised of justice AS Bopanna and justice Hrishikesh Roy.

He further added that while investigating, the agency has also discovered details of 12 properties that were purchased in different foreign nations.

Appearing for Chidambaram, Kapil Sibbal told the court that the leader has been 'unfairly' kept in jail for about 100 days just because he is the father of Karti, who is alleged to be a key accused in the case. Sibal further added that the ED has no proof that links Chidambaram with the case.

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar Jail since September 5 after his arrest on August 21 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case, filed by the CBI.

But before that, the ED had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case related to INX Media scam.