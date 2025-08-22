Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today

In its August 11 order, the top court had instructed the MCD and other civic authorities to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks and keep them in dedicated shelters, with no re-release onto the streets.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce a verdict on Friday (August 22, 2025) on a plea seeking a stay on its order directing the Delhi government to capture all stray dogs and confine them in shelters within six to eight weeks. The bench reserved its judgment on the matter, and a live screening of the court hearing will be held today from 10 am onwards at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by various NGOs.



Supreme Court verdict on stray dogs today

A day ago, a different Bench refused to urgently list a plea by an animal rights group that sought to contend that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had gone ahead with a notification to round up stray dogs despite the apex court having already reserved its judgment.



In its August 11 order, the top court had instructed the MCD and other civic authorities to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks and keep them in dedicated shelters, with no re-release onto the streets. The court had also asked authorities to establish shelters with the capacity to house at least 5,000 strays within eight weeks. The order also warned of strict action against those who obstructed the process.



The suo motu case, initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, was reassigned by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai from a single bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala to a three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath. It was followed by a mention of a previous order on the compassionate treatment of stray dogs. While reserving the case for judgment, the court also pointed out that local civic authorities were failing in their duty to address the growing public health risks posed by stray dogs.

During the proceedings, the Bench had highlighted that Delhi recorded as many as 25,201 dog-bite cases in 2024. The order also instructed authorities to ensure that dogs in shelters are neither mistreated nor deprived of food and water.

Protests against SC order on stray dogs

The contentious order led to mass protests across the country, with dog lovers staging marches. Animal rights activists, public figures, and welfare organisations protested against the directives, arguing that the region lacks sufficient facilities to accommodate an estimated eight lakh stray dogs. They also highlighted how large-scale capture of dogs could result in logistical chaos and lead to acts of cruelty.

