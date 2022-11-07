Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of EWS quota in 3:2 verdict: What the judges said in favour and against

Supreme Court - File Photo

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court by a majority view of 3:2 on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit pronounced four separate verdicts on 40 petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment promulgated by the Centre in 2019.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala upheld the law, Justice S Ravindra Bhat along with the CJI shot down the same in their minority view. The judges read four separate judgements for over 35 minutes in the courtroom.

Majority view

Justice Maheshwari, who read the judgement for himself, said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot said to breach the basic structure of the Constitution.

He said reservation is an instrument of affirmative action so as to ensure an all inclusive march towards goals of egalitarian society and it is a means of inclusion of any class or section so disadvantaged.

“EWS quota does not violate equality and basic structure of the constitution. Reservation in addition to existing reservation does not violate provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

Justice Trivedi said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot be struck down on grounds of being discriminatory. She said the 103rd Constitution amendment has to be treated as an affirmative action by Parliament for the benefit of EWS class.

Justice J B Pardiwala concurred with their views and upheld the validity of the amendment. He, however, said reservation is meant to secure social justice but it should not continue for indefinite time so that it becomes vested interest.

Minority View

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, in a minority view, dissented and struck down the constitution amendment on EWS quota. He declared the 103rd Amendment Act as unconstitutional and void on grounds that it is violative of basic structure of the Constitution.

He said what I described as benefits by the Union government cannot be understood to be a free pass, but as reparative mechanism to have a level-playing field. This exclusion discriminates equality code and violates basic structure.

He also noted that the bulk of economically weaker sections belong to SCs and OBCs. CJI UU Lalit concurred with Justice Bhat.

Justice Bhat observed that reservations were conceived and quotas created to offset deep-rooted wrongs on communities and castes.

“Reservations designed as powerful tool to enable equal access. Introduction of economic criteria and excluding other backward classes ,SC, ST, OBC, saying they had these pre-existing benefits is injustice,” he stated.

He argued that the exclusionary clause operates in utterly arbitrary manner, as well as against socially disaffected castes by confining them within their quotas.

“[It] Denies chance of mobility from reserved quota based on past discrimination to reservations under economic criteria. Impugned amendment and classification it creates is arbitrary, results in discrimination,” he said.

For these reasons, Justice Bhat struck down article 15(6) and 16(6) and held them to be violative of equality code, particularly for violating principles of non-discrimination and non-inclusion which form part of basic structure.