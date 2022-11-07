Search icon
Supreme Court upholds 10 percent reservation for EWS, says it doesn’t violate law

Supreme Court has said that EWS quota does not violate basic structure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Supreme Court upholds 10 percent reservation for EWS, says it doesn’t violate law (file photo)

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment for providing 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The top court said that the EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the constitution on account of the 50 per cent ceiling limit on the reservation.

The court passed the order with a 4-1 majority. Justice Ravindra Bhat dissents with the majority view on EWS.

