Supreme Court to take up pleas challenging CAA after hearing Sabarimala matter

The CJI told senior lawyer Kapil Sibal to bring the matter before the court again after Holi.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only after arguments in the nine-bench Sabarimala matter are over.

The decision was made by a three-judge bench headed by chief justice SA Bobde after senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked the court to fix a date for hearing the matter adding that the government is yet to file a reply in the matter.

Attorney General KK Venugopal informed the bench that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

The CJI told Sibal to bring the matter before the court again after Holi.

At least 143 petitions have are present before the court against the citizenship law, contending that it is unconstitutional as it stands against the basic nature of the constitution.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.