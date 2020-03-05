Headlines

Zoya Akhtar's epic reply to Instagram user asking her to show 'normal Muslim character' on screen goes viral

Guns and Gulaabs review: This mid 90s'-style crime drama entertains in parts but is far from Raj & DK's best

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks silence on journalist murder in Araria district

Manipur violence: 'Restoration of normalcy, peace paramount in state', says CM Biren Singh

Watch: R Madhavan calls himself 'South ka Shah Rukh Khan' in deleted clip from Om Shanti Om

Supreme Court to take up pleas challenging CAA after hearing Sabarimala matter

The CJI told senior lawyer Kapil Sibal to bring the matter before the court again after Holi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 12:55 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only after arguments in the nine-bench Sabarimala matter are over.

The decision was made by a three-judge bench headed by chief justice SA Bobde after senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked the court to fix a date for hearing the matter adding that the government is yet to file a reply in the matter.

Attorney General KK Venugopal informed the bench that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

The CJI told Sibal to bring the matter before the court again after Holi.

At least 143 petitions have are present before the court against the citizenship law, contending that it is unconstitutional as it stands against the basic nature of the constitution.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

