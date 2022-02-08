Supreme Court to resume physical hearings twice a week

In view of the decline in Covid-19 cases, Supreme Court has decided to resume physical hearings partly. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in consultation with Committee of Judges decided to revive the modified SOP notified on October 7, 2021.

New rule states that all matters listed on Thursdays and Fridays will be heard only via physical mode. On Tuesdays, there will be the option to request for physical or virtual hearing. There will be restrictions on the number of counsel allowed into the courtrooms. It will follow the hybrid model for the rest of the days, the apex court said in an order.

This comes after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday wrote to Chief Justice N V Ramana urging him to resume physical hearing in the Supreme Court with strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols and appropriate behaviour.

In its letter to Chief Justice Ramana, the bar body wrote that Covid situation in the country has been in control in the last two weeks and the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to below 4% and the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms.

The hearing in open court is both the convention and constitutional requirement, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) told the Supreme Court, seeking a return to physical hearings as it was during the pre-Covid-19 days.