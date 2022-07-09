SC to pronounce order on July 11 in contempt case against Vijay Mallya

File Photo

The Supreme Court will pronounce the sentence of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for contempt of court for violation of court orders on July 11.

A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha had reserved orders on the sentence on March 10.

The apex court, during the hearing had noted that Mallya behaves like "a free person" in the United Kingdom and no information was forthcoming about the proceedings concerning Mallya there.

The Government of India had earlier informed the Court that though extradition of Mallya from the United Kingdom has been allowed, he could not be brought to India in view of some "secret" proceedings pending against him there, the details of which are not known to the Union Government.

Amicus curiae, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, assisting the bench in the case had submitted that Mallya was held gulty on two counts- for not disclosing assets and violating expressive orders of restarint passed by the Karnataka High Court.

Mallya was found guilty in 2017 for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the orders passed in a case filed by the State Bank of India.

On February 10, the Supreme Court granted the last opportunity of two weeks for Mallya to personally present or through counsel in the contempt case against him and if he fails to do so the court will take the matter to the logical conclusion.

(with inputs from agencies)