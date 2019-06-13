Supreme Court to hear plea on 'out of syllabus' questions in NEET exam

A group of students has filed a plea in supreme court on wrong questions placed in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2019) examination.

According to students, there were four questions which were out of syllabus in the NEET UG 2019 examination.

The SC has accepted the plea filled by students and will hear the matter on Friday.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on Thursday agreed to hear the case after the lawyer for the students mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition claimed that four questions in the NEET UG 2019 were wrongly set and were out of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results of the examination on June 5.

WHAT IS NEET?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study graduate and postgraduate medical courses (MBBS, MD, MS) and dental courses (BDS, MDS) in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in India.