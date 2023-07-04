Search icon
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today

The Centre brought the ordinance a week after the top court ruled that the AAP government had control over bureaucrats in the Delhi administration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services in Delhi. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter.
 
The Delhi government moved the apex court last Friday and has sought an interim stay on it. The Centre brought the ordinance a week after the top court ruled that the AAP government had control over bureaucrats in the Delhi administration, excluding police, public order, and land. Before this judgement, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, appointed by the centre, had executive control over the transfers and postings of all officers.

Meanwhile, Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21. The AAP dispensation has challenged his appointment in the Supreme Court. The appointment of DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor's office, following the Centre's ordinance on control of services.

