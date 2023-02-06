Supreme Court to get 5 new judges: From Pankaj Mithal to Ahsanuddin Amanullah, know all about the new Justices

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

The five newly appointed Supreme Court justices will take their oath of office today, February 6th. The five new Supreme Court justices are Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Justice Manoj Misra.

After the five new judges take the oath, the total number of justices on the Supreme Court will increase from the current 27 (including the Chief Justice of India). The Supreme Court is authorised to have a total of 34 justices, including the Chief Justice of India.

Here's everything you need to know about the 5 new Supreme Court judges :

JUSTICE PANKAJ MITHAL

Justice Mithal was born on June 17, 1961, and he earned a degree in business from Allahabad University in 1982. In 1985, he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Meerut College and became a member of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

At 1985, he began his legal career and became the permanent legal representative for the Uttar Pradesh Avas Evam Vikas Parishad in the Allahabad High Court. Between the years 1990 and February 2006, he served as the university's standing counsel at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University in Agra.

In July 7, 2006, Justice Mithal was appointed as an extra judge on the Allahabad High Court, and on July 2, 2008, he took oath as a permanent judge. On January 4, 2021, he officially became the Chief Justice of the Common High Court for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

JUSTICE SANJAY KAROL

Justice Karol, the second-most-senior judge to take the oath on Monday, was previously a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, he served as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

On August 23, 1961, Justice Karol entered this world. He attended the elite St. Edward School in Shimla and went on to get a degree in History from the Government Degree College in the same city, where he received high marks.

He attended Shimla's elite St. Edward School and went on to get a degree in history from the city's Government Degree College with high honours.

He was born and raised in the Kangra area, and in 1986 he graduated with a law degree from the Himachal Pradesh University. Justice Karol has extensive experience working in the legal system. He has extensive experience in constitutional, tax, business, criminal, and civil concerns. In 1999, he was promoted to senior advocate status.

Before becoming a judge in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on March 8, 2007, Justice Karol served as the state's advocate general from 1998 to 2003. On April 25, 2017, he began serving in his new role as acting Chief Justice of the highest court. On November 9, 2018, he became the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, and on November 11, 2019, he was named the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

JUSTICE P V SANJAY KUMAR

Justice Kumar is the third most senior of the five justices, and he came from the Telangana High Court. Prior to being confirmed to the Supreme Court, he served as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

He was born on August 14, 1963, and after graduating from Nizam College, Hyderabad with a degree in Commerce, he attended Delhi University to get a law degree in 1988. While serving as a government pleader at the Andhra Pradesh High Court from 2000 to 2003, Justice Kumar became a member of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in August 1988.

He was first appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court bench on August 8, 2008, as an additional judge, and then as a permanent judge on January 20, 2010. On October 14, 2019, Justice Kumar began his tenure in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. On February 14, 2021, he took the oath of office as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

JUSTICE AHSANUDDIN AMANULLAH

As the fourth judge on the list, Patna High Court Justice Amanullah has been elevated to the Supreme Court.

He was born on May 11th, 1963, and worked as a barrister for the state government of Bihar from March 2006 till August of 2010. He registered with the Bihar State Bar Council on September 27th, 1991.

Before becoming a judge on the 20th of June, 2011, he worked as a government attorney in the Patna High Court. On October10, 2021, he was moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, then on June20, 2022, he was transferred back to the Patna High Court.

Also, READ: Two killed, one BRO labour missing after avalanche hits Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul

JUSTICE MANOJ MISRA

Justice Misra was born on June 2, 1965. A lawyer since December 12, 1988, he became an additional judge in the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011. On August 6, 2013, he was sworn in as a permanent judge.

(With inputs from PTI)