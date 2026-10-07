Supreme Court to examine plea seeking recall of split verdict on CEC appointment law

Supreme Court to examine recall application against its Sept 23 split verdict on pleas challenging 2023 law for appointment of CEC and ECs, filed citing apprehension of bias.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine an application seeking recall of its recent split verdict on whether challenges to the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners should be referred to a larger bench.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the application before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

“There is a split verdict on the Chief Election Commissioner issue. We have mentioned an application for recall of the judgment,” he said.

The CJI said the court would examine the application. “We will examine and then take a call,” he said.

Bias claim against judge

According to a LiveLaw report, the application has been filed citing a reasonable apprehension of bias involving Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was part of the bench, as his son is a standing counsel for the Election Commission of India.

The senior counsel clarified that the plea was an interlocutory application seeking recall of the September 23 verdict passed by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma.

He also informed that another party had filed a curative petition against the split verdict.

“A curative petition has been filed. That will have to go in its own form. Whether it is maintainable, I don't know. Ours is an IA seeking recall. Curative often requires a review,” Sankaranarayanan said.

The recall application was earlier mentioned before Justice Datta’s bench but was subsequently released and asked to be mentioned before the CJI.

Split verdict

On September 23, the two-judge bench delivered divergent opinions on the Centre’s plea seeking reference of petitions challenging the 2023 law to a larger Constitution Bench.

Justice Datta held that such a reference was not necessary, while Justice Sharma favoured a larger bench.

The law being challenged excludes the Chief Justice of India from the panel for selecting the CEC and ECs.

Following the split verdict, the matter was placed before the CJI on the administrative side for constitution of a bench of appropriate strength.