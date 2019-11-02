Supreme Court to consider pollution control body's report, issue of stubble burning on Nov 4

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will also hear issue relating to pollution caused by stubble-burning in the neighbouring states.

The Supreme Court on Monday will consider a report relating to air pollution filed by SC-appointed panel, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority, amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In its report before the Supreme Court, EPCA has sought directions to neighbouring states to take steps to stop burning of waste, toxic emissions from industries and dust from construction sites.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has become a serious issue as Air Quality Index (AQI) has entered in the severe category, one of the main reasons for this is the stubble burning in the nearby states.

Yesterday, Environment Pollution (Prevention&Control) Authority declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

n Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

On Friday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal saying that he is doing politics over pollution matter.