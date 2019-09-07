Supreme Court to consider live-streaming Ayodhya suit on Wednesday

The plea for live-streaming was made by a former ideologue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) KN Govindacharya who made a fervent plea that this case is a historic one to be decided by the top court of the country.

At a time when the Supreme Court is deciding on the "sensitive" yet historic land dispute pertaining to the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site, a plea for live-streaming the court proceedings will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday.

The plea for live-streaming was made by a former ideologue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) KN Govindacharya who made a fervent plea that this case is a historic one to be decided by the top court of the country. Attached to this case are the sentiments of millions of people, said senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the petitioner.

The bench of Justices RF Nariman and Surya Kant who took up the case agreed that the case was sensitive but wondered why the same ought to be live-streamed. The bench said, "This hearing is sensitive but we are an open court for litigants, not outsiders."

Singh said that the case of this nature was of both social and constitutional importance as it affects the faith of a large majority of this country. He said that although 20 days of hearing have elapsed, a start should be made to begin audio recording the proceedings or preparing a transcript of the arguments that transpired in Court. He added that limitations of space in the courtroom will not permit those willing to attend the proceedings.

At this, the bench agreed to send the petition to CJI for taking a call. The Court also posted the matter on September 11. While it is true that in the past, no court proceeding has been live-streamed, the provision to do so was kept open after a three-judge bench in September 2018 allowed a petition that matters of "constitutional and national importance" could be live-streamed.

The judgment was passed so as to encourage the principle of an 'open court' promoting transparency and accountability. The bench agreed that doing so would not keep litigants in dark about what transpired in Court. However, the Court imposed restrictions on live-streaming cases pertaining to sexual offences and matrimonial disputes.

But before this could start, the Supreme Court has to frame guidelines and put in place camera and equipments inside the courtroom. No such guidelines have been framed till date.