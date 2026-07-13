SC stays Madras HC's blanket cow slaughter ban, gives interim relief to Vijay government

The Supreme Court Monday on Monday stayed Madras high court order giving interim relief to the Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu. The state government had challenged the high court's May 27 order which relied on August 1976 government order.

The Supreme Court Monday on Monday stayed Madras high court order directing the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu to ensure no cow or calf is slaughtered in the state on the eve of Bakrid or on any other occasion or day. Before the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta passed the order, the Tamil Nadu government had filed a special leave petition in the top court challenging Madras High Court’s May 27 decision to impose a ban on cow slaughter across the state.

Madras HC order on cow slaughter

The Madras high court in May this year had imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves during Bakrid “or on any other day” in Tamil Nadu. The High Court gave the decision by implementing the 1976 Government Order, which was issued on August 30, 1976. The order directed that: “The slaughter of cows and heifers (young female cows) be banned in all slaughterhouses in Tamil Nadu.”

A vacation bench of the HC comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayanan gave the order during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to stop the slaughter of cows in places other than designated slaughterhouses.

“The question that calls for consideration in this PIL is whether cows and calves can be sacrificed in places not designated as slaughterhouses on the occasion of Bakrid?” The bench noted. Further, the bench allowed the petition and directed the Tamil Nadu government to comply with its order.

“We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day. The authorities, particularly the chief secretary to the government and the additional director general of police (law and order), are obliged to issue suitable instructions to all the officials concerned to ensure that there is no breach of this order,” The bench said.

While challenging the high court's order, the state government argued that when the legislation allows the slaughter of a particular category of cows in designated places, a judicial direction contradicting the statutory provision cannot be sustained.