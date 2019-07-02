Supreme Court spots Popular Front of India terror plot in 2016 killing

Almost three years after the National Investigation Agency spotted a terror link behind the hacking of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Bengaluru, the Supreme Court on Monday found truth in this claim and directed the five accused linked to the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) to face trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Court's order has come as a shot in the arm for the ongoing trial in the case with the NIA having seized incriminating material to prove how the main accused Asim Shariff, district president of PFI, Bengaluru plotted the killing of RSS worker Rudresh in order to create disharmony and unrest in the society. The other accused persons were members of PFI with whom Shariff was in constant touch prior to the incident on October 16, 2016 and even later.

With the trial still on, the accused had approached the apex court seeking discharge from the UAPA provisions slapped against them. The Special Judge framed these charges on January 2, 2018 following which the accused initially approached the Karnataka HC. On November 22, 2018, the HC dismissed their appeal following which the accused came to apex court.

Dealing with their appeal, the apex bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi said, "on going through the relevant record and extract of charge sheet, the fact reveals that the accused-appellant is the president of Bengaluru unit of PFI and other accused are members of PFI. It reveals from the charge sheet that there was frequent telephonic/mobile conversation between accused persons prior and subsequent to incident...there is prima facie material of conspiracy among accused giving rise to sufficient grounds of subjective satisfaction of prima facie case of alleged offences of conspiracy being hatched among accused and truth and veracity of such conspiracy is to be examined during trial."

The NIA informed the Court that a terror act need not be by an organisation as such but by an individual as well. Further, as per Section 20 of the UAP Act, it is not necessary for an organisation to be included in the schedule, for pushing a terrorist act carried out by an individual or group of individuals. Moreover, it was NIA's claim on the day of the incident, RSS organised a 'path sanchalan' and the crime was intended to create fear in the minds of people and foster disharmony.