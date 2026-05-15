FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bhojshala Row Explained: Temple, mosque or madrasa? Centuries-old Dhar dispute

What is Bhojshala Controversy? History of Dhar temple-mosque dispute

'In world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement': Sonu Sood backs Alia Bhatt after she faced massive backlash for Cannes appearence

'In world addicted to trolling...': Sonu backs Alia Bhatt after Cannes backlash

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK face uphill task in top-four push without Dhoni and Overton

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK face uphill task in top-four push without MS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings, orders 2-day WFH, carpooling amid war-related fuel conservation push

Aligning with the Centre’s effort to reduce fuel consumption during the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Supreme Court on Friday announced measures to conserve fuel and optimize resource use. The steps include virtual hearings, work-from-home arrangements, and judges carpooling. 

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 15, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings, orders 2-day WFH, carpooling amid war-related fuel conservation push
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aligning with the Centre’s effort to reduce fuel consumption during the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Supreme Court on Friday announced measures to conserve fuel and optimize resource use. The steps include virtual hearings, work-from-home arrangements, and judges carpooling. 

As per a circular issued by Supreme Court Secretary General Bharat Parashar, the changes came into force immediately following a DoPT Office Memorandum dated May 12, 2026.

Supreme Court joins PM's save fuel push

The top court has also encouraged car-pooling arrangements among judges to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel.

Additionally, up to 50 per cent of Registry staff in each branch or section may work from home for up to two days a week on a rotational basis, subject to uninterrupted functioning of the Court.

Registrars have been given discretion to modify or restrict the work-from-home arrangement depending on the essential nature of work in a particular branch or section.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption, adopt sustainable practices and support economic resilience amid global uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict.

Meanwhile, today, the Centre hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation.

Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran since February this year. The widening regional conflict has impacted fuel markets as several West Asian countries are major energy suppliers.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhojshala Row Explained: Temple, mosque or madrasa? Centuries-old Dhar dispute
What is Bhojshala Controversy? History of Dhar temple-mosque dispute
'In world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement': Sonu Sood backs Alia Bhatt after she faced massive backlash for Cannes appearence
'In world addicted to trolling...': Sonu backs Alia Bhatt after Cannes backlash
Exclusive: Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa on Pati Patni aur Woh Do, admit being Govinda fan, discuss comedies' dearth in Bollywood, Sara misses going theatre with family
Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa on Pati Patni aur Woh Do, admit dearth of comedies
Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings, orders 2-day WFH, carpooling amid war-related fuel conservation push
Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings, orders 2-day WFH, carpooling
Aakhiri Sawaal Movie Review: An Audacious Dialogue Film Which Puts into Question Ideology, Politics and History
Aakhiri Sawaal Movie Review: An Audacious Dialogue Film Which Puts into Question
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement