Supreme Court sentences three people to death in 1 day

In the latter case the death sentence was awarded by a majority verdict of 2:1 by a bench of Justices RF Nariman, Surya Kant and R Subhash Reddy


Supreme Court

Updated: Oct 4, 2019, 05:25 AM IST

On a single day, the Supreme Court in two separate cases, sentenced three persons to the gallows. In one case in Chhattisgarh, a couple chopped off a two-year old boy’s head and offered the blood in a ritualistic sacrifice. 

In the other case, a man kidnapped, raped and murdered a two-year girl in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. In the latter case the death sentence was awarded by a majority verdict of 2:1 by a bench of Justices RF Nariman, Surya Kant and R Subhash Reddy.

