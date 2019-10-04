Supreme Court sentences three people to death in 1 day

On a single day, the Supreme Court in two separate cases, sentenced three persons to the gallows. In one case in Chhattisgarh, a couple chopped off a two-year old boy’s head and offered the blood in a ritualistic sacrifice.

In the other case, a man kidnapped, raped and murdered a two-year girl in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. In the latter case the death sentence was awarded by a majority verdict of 2:1 by a bench of Justices RF Nariman, Surya Kant and R Subhash Reddy.