Supreme Court sends notice to Yogi government for allowing Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice RF Nariman on Wednesday (July 14) took suo moto cognizance of the decision of Uttar Pradesh Government to allow Kanwar Yatra in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Uttarakhand had issued a statement in the month of June to dismiss the Kanwar Yatra 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country had seen a massive rise in cases earlier this year which led to the second wave owing mostly to festivities and the Kumbh Mela which was attended by lakhs.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, suggested that he would like to keep the Kanwar Yatra suspended and requested his counterpart Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath to reconsider his decision to allow the yatra.

Addressing the media, CM Dhami said, “Kanwar Yatra is a matter of faith but God would not want people to lose their lives for the faith. Every life is precious”. He further added, “Before me, a decision had already been taken by the state cabinet on June 30 that the Kanwar Yatra will not be allowed.” This came soon after his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the annual pilgrimage.