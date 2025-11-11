FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'

INDIA

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

The top court was hearing the bail plea of a person accused of offences under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an unrelated case. On Monday, a car exploded near the Lal Quila Metro Station in Old Delhi, killing at least 13 people and injuring many others.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'
Supreme Court of India.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sent a strong message a day after a deadly car blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The top court was hearing the bail plea of a person accused of offences under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an unrelated case. On Monday, a car exploded near the Lal Quila Metro Station in Old Delhi, killing at least 13 people and injuring many others.

Senior lawyer Siddhartha Dave, appearing for the accused, said during the hearing: "It is not the best morning to argue this case after the events of yesterday." In response, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remarked: "This is the best morning to send a message."

 

