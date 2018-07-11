Headlines

Supreme Court says protection of Taj Mahal a 'hopeless cause', slams Centre for 'lethargy'

Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre and its authorities for their "lethargy" in taking steps to protect the Taj Mahal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 02:06 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre and its authorities for their "lethargy" in taking steps to protect the Taj Mahal, dubbing the issue of preserving the historic medieval structure a "hopeless cause".

The apex court also expressed anguish over the Uttar Pradesh government failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the Taj Mahal.

It directed the Centre to furnish full details of the steps taken and action required to be taken for protecting the iconic monument.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection.

The Centre told the bench that Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur was assessing air pollution level in and around the mausoleum and will give its report in four months.

It said a special committee has also been set up to find the source of pollution in and around the Taj, which will suggest measures to prevent it.

The bench said it will hear the matter on day-to-day basis from July 31. 

