Ranveer Allahbadia, appearing on one of the episodes of comedian Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent', had delivered distasteful remarks. Following the incident, the YouTuber faced a massive criticism against him, with many calling the remarks 'obscene' and 'vulgar'.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, i.e., April 21, observed that the probe in connection with YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on a comedy show was complete, adding that it would on April 28 hear the plea for the return of his passport.

On February 18, the top court protected Allahbadia from arrest following multiple FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam. However, it also directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane. The court also slammed Allahbadia, calling his remarks 'vulgar'.

Earlier today, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that it would consider Allahbadia's plea, seeking the return of his passport, on April 28. Meanwhile, solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for the Maharashtra and Assam governments, said in the Guwahati FIR that investigation was complete in relation to the FIR registered in Mumbai but a chargesheet was yet to be filed.

On March 3, the apex court had shown the green light to Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" on the condition of maintaining morality and decency. Apart from Allahbadia, other panelists named in the case were - Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh.