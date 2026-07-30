Supreme Court says pellet guns can be used only in 'exceptional situations', directs govt to preserve RAF ammunition log book

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to explain the rules and SOP for how police deploy pellet guns, and issued notice on the petition.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took up a plea against police use of metallic pellet guns during CJP protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Observing that such measures are permitted under police rules only “in exceptional circumstances”, the court asked the Centre to explain the SOP for their use.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre on the plea, seeking details on the rules and SOP governing the use of pellet guns by police.

What did the SC say?

During arguments, senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the petitioners, contended that the pellet guns used against protesters fired “kinetic metallic projectiles”, and were different from rubber or plastic pellets.

Grover explained to the court, “There can be rubber, plastic and metallic pellets. These were metallic and recovered from the bodies. Nature of the crowd will determine use of this as well. Was it a violent mob? No. These metallic pellets were fired."

Justice Bagchi responded, “But police rules do allow this in exceptional situations, unless you’re challenging the rules. Using pellet guns is one of the steps in the graded response.”

Grover, however, clarified that the petition challenged only the use of metallic pellets, not pellet guns generally. “I hope neither Delhi Police nor the government intends to fire metallic pellets at young people,” she said, and urged the Union government to submit the relevant rules and guidelines on record.

Justice Bagchi termed the “prayer” vague and remarked, “The prayer seeks a ban on pellet guns. Police regulations allow them in exceptional cases. You will have to challenge it as ultra vires.”

‘Not averse to examining legality of pellet gun use’

The court said it was willing to examine the legality of pellet gun use in a particular incident, but noted that the petitioners would need to show whether such use violated the graded response framework.

“We are not averse to examining the use of pellets in an individual case. You have to show us if graded response use of pellets can be allowed when even bullets are used in some situations," Justice Bagchi observed.

Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that the petition could instead request judicial guidelines on the use of pellet guns. “Given the allegations of excessive use... your prayer should be for the court to lay down a protocol for their use,” the CJI said.

Grover agreed, clarifying, “Yes, only metallic pellets."

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi recalled a past police regulation struck down by the Calcutta High Court, saying, “In Calcutta HC there was a rule that bullets should be fired at the chest to preserve ammunition and not any other body area."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded, “must be some colonial era..", to which Justice Bagchi added that the rule had been set aside and that the petitioners would have to establish whether existing regulations governing pellet guns were arbitrary.

Grover argued that there was no known standing order of the Delhi Police authorising the use of pellet guns. “There is no standing order of Delhi police mandating the use of pellets…if that is there.. let it be placed..I am sure Union or NCT does not want to fire pellets at students.." she submitted.

In addition to seeking restrictions on pellet guns, the petition has also asked for compensation and medical treatment for all those who were allegedly injured during police action at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The petitioners have urged the court to ensure that the victims receive proper medical care and compensation for the injuries sustained in the incident.

About pellet gun row

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took out the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20 against the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which had affected lakhs of students nationwide.

Things turned violent when clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel at several places around Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.

Delhi Police said more than 65 protesters and over 200 police personnel were injured in the clashes. The use of plastic pellets by security forces later became a big political issue after reports claimed many protesters were badly injured.

According to The Indian Express, a CRPF internal probe found that during the July 20 protest in Delhi, an RAF personnel fired seven rounds from a pellet gun, and five pellets struck protesters.