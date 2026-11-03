Supreme Court's Landmark Order On Protests: 'You can't occupy a site indefinitely'

The bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice JV Mohana also heard a plea filed by Kirana Committee Delhi seeking a stop to protests during festive season. T

Hearing a batch of pleas challenging Delhi Police's crackdown on protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and other respondents and said no group can occupy a site indefinitely to protest.

The bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice JV Mohana also heard a plea filed by Kirana Committee Delhi seeking a stop to protests during festive season. There were sharp exchanges during the hearing on the right to protest, alleged police high-handedness, restrictions on public places and effect of protests on businesses.

SC examines protest sites

The court also looked into competing claims over use of designated protest sites in Delhi, with traders' bodies seeking curbs on demonstrations during festive season, citing huge business losses.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the Union government to produce orders issued under Section 163 of BNSS in Delhi during the protests.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the government's reply covered five categories, including habeas corpus pleas, journalists, advocates and denotification of Jantar Mantar.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for petitioners, said Section 163 orders were required to be placed separately before the court. She said Delhi Police's justification had been filed, but the order concerned had not been placed on record.

Mehta said the fifth affidavit contained the information. Guruswamy insisted petitioners be served a copy of the affidavit.

Traders seek protest curbs during festive season

Representing traders' associations in Delhi, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi raised concerns over disruption due to protests in the capital, arguing that effect on commercial activity needed to be factored in.

“Fifty lakh people live there. We have to now think of a scheme. It’s no longer Jantar Mantar here or there," Rohatgi told the court.

He said shops in Connaught Place and surrounding areas were closed and traders were suffering losses in festive season.

“If you don’t sell during festive season, our sales are down," he said, urging the court to consider an “out-of-the-box solution".

Rohatgi contended the matter could no longer be treated merely as a dispute over availability of a designated protest location, given the people living and working in nearby areas.

'No one can occupy a site indefinitely': SC

The Supreme Court today observed that no one can indefinitely occupy a site for protests and even designated sites should have a time limit. The court made the remarks while hearing the massive protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi last month and the recent protest at Ramlila Maidan organised by Opposition parties and others against the Election Commission.

The government had de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and announced three alternative sites including Ramlila Maidan.

Top law officer Tushar Mehta told the court today that whoever gives a call for protest should be responsible for any consequences arising from it.

"You cannot occupy a site for all times to come. There are other protesters also. Where will farmers or lawyers go? Everyone has a right to protest," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said and sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition by trader organisations seeking a halt to protests during the festival season.

Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the July 20 protest was allowed only for a day, but protesters stayed on and even marched towards Parliament.

"Parliament is not just another political building. You cannot march to parliament. You cannot march to the Supreme Court," he said.