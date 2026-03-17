FIITJEE Consent Decree on Fee Refund of Students affected by 2025 Upheavals.
Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'
Who was Gurkirat Singh Manocha? Indian student from Ujjain died after brutal assault in Canada; Family alleges Canadian govt demanding $40000 to release body
Rajinikanth rejects claims he avoided politics due to...: 'My decision was not because of...'
Mojtaba Khamenei's Close Call: Chilling leaked audio reveals how US-Israel airstrike killed his father, wife, and son
How US-Israel-Iran war triggered India's worst LPG crisis in years
Supreme Court's landmark judgment: Can't deny maternity leave to mothers who adopt
Sejjil’s Dance: Seven minutes to impact
Middle East conflict, strait of Hormuz disruption and India’s energy security concerns
Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut, requested superstar 'don't hate me': 'She took offence'
INDIA
The court emphasised that the purpose of maternity protection does not vary with the way the child is brought into the life of the mother.
The Supreme Court acknowledged that biological and adoptive mothers are distinct categories, but said such a distinction cannot be used to deny social security benefits. The court ruled that adoption is an equal exercise of the right to reproduction and that an adopted child is no different from a 'natural' child. The act of adoption carries equal, if not more profound, affirmation of parenthood.
The court held that the age restriction under Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code, 2020, which envisaged that women would be eligible for maternity leave only if they adopt children who are less than 3 months old, violates the right to equality under Article 14. The court pointed out a practical flaw in the law, stating that given the procedural requirements to declare a child "legally free for adoption", children below three months are rarely adopted.
The Supreme Court underlined that adoption was "an equally valid path" for the creation of a family. The bench said that the classification under the social security act ignores the emotional and physical adjustment required for adoption. The court also urged the Centre to bring a law recognizing paternal leave as a social security benefit.
The judgment came on a PIL filed by one Hamsanandini Nanduri, who contended that the age-based restriction was arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution