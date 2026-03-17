Supreme Court's landmark judgment: Can't deny maternity leave to mothers who adopt

The court emphasised that the purpose of maternity protection does not vary with the way the child is brought into the life of the mother.

The Supreme Court has held that denying maternity leave to women adopting children above three months is unconstitutional, recognizing the right to a dignified life for adoptive parents and the child. A bench of Justice Pardiwala and Justice Mahadevan clarified that an adoptive mother should be entitled to maternity leave of 12 weeks, irrespective of the age of the adopted child. The court emphasised that the purpose of maternity protection does not vary with the way the child is brought into the life of the mother.



Classification under social security act ignores emotional adjustment

The Supreme Court acknowledged that biological and adoptive mothers are distinct categories, but said such a distinction cannot be used to deny social security benefits. The court ruled that adoption is an equal exercise of the right to reproduction and that an adopted child is no different from a 'natural' child. The act of adoption carries equal, if not more profound, affirmation of parenthood.

The court held that the age restriction under Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code, 2020, which envisaged that women would be eligible for maternity leave only if they adopt children who are less than 3 months old, violates the right to equality under Article 14. The court pointed out a practical flaw in the law, stating that given the procedural requirements to declare a child "legally free for adoption", children below three months are rarely adopted.

'Adoption is an equally valid path for family creation'

The Supreme Court underlined that adoption was "an equally valid path" for the creation of a family. The bench said that the classification under the social security act ignores the emotional and physical adjustment required for adoption. The court also urged the Centre to bring a law recognizing paternal leave as a social security benefit.

The judgment came on a PIL filed by one Hamsanandini Nanduri, who contended that the age-based restriction was arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution