Supreme Court's BIG order on old vehicles in Delhi, says, 'No action...'

In a big relief to the owners of old vehicles, the Supreme Court secured the owners of old petrol and diesel vehicles. The direction came after the Delhi govt challenged a 2018 order that banned older petrol and diesel vehicles from plying on the road.

In a big relief to the owners of old vehicles, the Supreme Court on Tuesday secured the owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR from threatening action. A Bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Government, urged the apex court to consider ordering no coercive steps.

What did Delhi Government say in its arguments?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in his argument said, “What happens is I have a vehicle I use from home to the court and then back…it could be 2,000 km. So I have to sell that vehicle after 10 years. Some other vehicles used as a cab may run 2 lakh km in one year,” Mehta argued.

Tushar Mehta’s argument was based on the premise that a private vehicle is often used for specific purposes and therefore is able to complete only few thousand kilometres over many years, but had to be sold after 10 years, while on the other hand, commercial vehicles, like cabs and taxis, may run two lakh kilometres in only a year but continues to run on road until it reaches the age limit.

What is the SC order on vehicle ban?

However, the court said that the matter is incomplete without hearing the other side. “Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the owners on the ground that vehicles are 10 years old in respect of diesel vehicle and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles,” the Bench said.

The apex court’s interim relief will be in place until it hears the matter again after four weeks. The court’s directions came while it was hearing the Delhi government’s plea seeking reconsideration of its 2018 order ban on diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The SC had enforced end-of-life restrictions, particularly on Bharat Stage VI (BS VI)-compliant vehicles.

The ban was levied after a 2015 National Green Tribunal order that prohibited diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from running in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court validated this directive in 2018, due to public health and environmental concerns. Last month, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sought to prevent fuel supply to these vehicles from July 1, 2025. However, it was postponed to November after public backlash and logistical challenges.