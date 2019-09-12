Supreme Court’s advice to Muslim man who wed Hindu girl: Be a great lover

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stressed that inter-caste and inter-faith marriages should be encouraged, asking a Muslim man, who converted to marry a Hindu girl, to be a ‘loyal husband’ and a ‘great lover’.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said, “We are only concerned only about her future. We are not against inter-religious or inter-caste marriage.” The court observed that the man should be a ‘loyal husband and great lover’.

In order to be accepted by her family, Ibrahim Siddiqui had converted to marry his Hindu bride as per the Arya Samaj Mandir rituals. However, the woman’s family has disputed the man’s conversion to Hinduism, calling it a sham.

Despite the girl wanting to stay with her husband, court handed her to her family

Ibrahim then moved the SC 2 times, seeking her return as he married her to live with her

Last year, the girl’s family filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh HC and alleged that their daughter has been missing. In her statement, the girl told the bench that she wants to stay with her husband, but the court handed her over to her family. Following this, the man approached the Supreme Court. However, the bench headed by then CJI Dipak Misra, decided that the girl should remain with her parents. This year, he again filed a petition in the top court, claiming he married her and wants to stay with her. When questioned, the girl, too, maintained that she wants to stay with her husband. On the apex court’s order, she was then sent with Ibrahim. Later, the girl’s father filed a petition in the SC and claimed that Ibrahim has become a Muslim again; hence, his daughter should be sent back.

On Wednesday, the court asked Ibrahim if he has started the process of changing his name to a Hindu one and asked for proof. It then observed that it is not averse to inter-faith marriages, but saying, “Sometimes, women become victims.”

