Supreme Court ruling: Passengers now responsible for protecting their luggage during train travel

Indian Railways, being a vital mode of transportation, carries millions of passengers daily. Whether it's students commuting to school or professionals heading to work, many rely on the railways. Chances are, you've also traveled by train in the past. If you plan to do so again, it's important to be aware of a recent decision by the Supreme Court.

The Court has affirmed the familiar announcement heard during train journeys: "Passengers please pay attention... Passengers should protect their luggage themselves." According to a PTI report, the Supreme Court supports this statement, stating that if any of your belongings are lost or stolen during the journey, the responsibility cannot be attributed to the Railways as a deficiency in their service.

The case brought before the Supreme Court's vacation bench involved a petition challenging a decision by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). A businessman had claimed compensation from the Railways for the loss of Rs 1 lakh that was stolen from his waist belt during a train journey. The NCDRC had ordered the Railways to pay the businessman the claimed amount.

However, the vacation bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, overturned the NCDRC's decision. They emphasized that the theft of a passenger's luggage during a train journey cannot be considered a deficiency in the Railways' service. The bench clarified that the Railways cannot be held responsible if the passenger fails to safeguard their belongings.

The Supreme Court's stance on this matter highlights the bench's understanding that theft cannot be deemed a deficiency in the Railways' service. It reinforces the principle that passengers need to take personal responsibility for the protection of their own luggage.

