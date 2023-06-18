Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Supreme Court ruling: Passengers now responsible for protecting their luggage during train travel

Supreme Court upholds passengers' responsibility for luggage, not holding Railways accountable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Deak |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Supreme Court ruling: Passengers now responsible for protecting their luggage during train travel
Supreme Court ruling: Passengers now responsible for protecting their luggage during train travel

Indian Railways, being a vital mode of transportation, carries millions of passengers daily. Whether it's students commuting to school or professionals heading to work, many rely on the railways. Chances are, you've also traveled by train in the past. If you plan to do so again, it's important to be aware of a recent decision by the Supreme Court.

The Court has affirmed the familiar announcement heard during train journeys: "Passengers please pay attention... Passengers should protect their luggage themselves." According to a PTI report, the Supreme Court supports this statement, stating that if any of your belongings are lost or stolen during the journey, the responsibility cannot be attributed to the Railways as a deficiency in their service.

The case brought before the Supreme Court's vacation bench involved a petition challenging a decision by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). A businessman had claimed compensation from the Railways for the loss of Rs 1 lakh that was stolen from his waist belt during a train journey. The NCDRC had ordered the Railways to pay the businessman the claimed amount.

However, the vacation bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, overturned the NCDRC's decision. They emphasized that the theft of a passenger's luggage during a train journey cannot be considered a deficiency in the Railways' service. The bench clarified that the Railways cannot be held responsible if the passenger fails to safeguard their belongings.

The Supreme Court's stance on this matter highlights the bench's understanding that theft cannot be deemed a deficiency in the Railways' service. It reinforces the principle that passengers need to take personal responsibility for the protection of their own luggage.

Read more: IT returns: What are AIS and TIS and how do they help in avoiding income tax notices?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 729 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.