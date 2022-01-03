Supreme Court returns to virtual hearings for 2 weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases

The rising COVID-19 cases across the country have prompted many authorities and states to impose restrictions in their jurisdiction. Now, the Supreme Court has also decided to switch to virtual hearings amid the current surge in cases.

The Supreme Court has decided to return to virtual hearings and suspend all physical hearings for two weeks due to the surge in coronavirus cases in India, which is believed to be due to the newly-detected Omicron variant of the virus.

The apex court, which is set to reopen today after its winter break, will be resuming with virtual hearings for the time being. The court had started physical hearings after over a year in October 2021, when the second wave of the pandemic had subsided.

A circular issued by the court read, “It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (COVID-19), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notified on October 7, 2021, for physical hearing (hybrid mode) will remain suspended for the present, and all hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from January 3, shall be through virtual mode only.”

The central government had announced that over 1500 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India till now. The country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases from the past couple of weeks, with more than 27,000 cases recorded yesterday.

States are resorting to the imposition of stricter COVID-19 curbs in view of the recent surge, which might lead to a third wave of the pandemic, according to experts. Many states have also decided to impose a night curfew to restrict movement and gatherings.

Delhi and Maharashtra are witnessing a high surge of COVID-19 cases, with the highest number of Omicron patients being detected in these two states themselves.