Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar SIR: No objection by political parties in 14 days on draft voter list

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

SC reserves order on interim plea seeking stay on rounding of dogs in Delhi-NCR

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sandeep Mehta, observed that local authorities are not fulfilling their responsibilities and should be present in court to take accountability.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on the directive for the blanket removal of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. Local authorities should be present in court to bear responsibility for their failure to execute their duties, according to a bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justices Sandeep Mehta.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said there are videos of people eating chicken and eggs and then claiming to be animal lovers. "It's an issue to be resolved.. Children are dying. I would request to show.. the videographs of children dying. Second option was sterlisation, but sterlisation does not stop rabies. It does not stop mutilisation of children ... Look at the figures. 37 lakhs a year, 10,000 a day - this is dog bites. Kindly see rabies deaths," he told the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an NGO which looks after dogs, said the situation was 'very serious' and the matter needed to be argued in depth.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the government to examine its own data from the parliament two weeks ago, claiming that there had been no rabies deaths in Delhi, Goa, or Rajasthan between 2022 and 2025.  If shelters were already in place, he added, the directions wouldn't be a problem.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers 881 km in just..; check timings, speed and more
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order: ‘Local bodies must...'
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat hi
Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'
Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for...
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE