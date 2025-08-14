Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sandeep Mehta, observed that local authorities are not fulfilling their responsibilities and should be present in court to take accountability.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on the directive for the blanket removal of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. Local authorities should be present in court to bear responsibility for their failure to execute their duties, according to a bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justices Sandeep Mehta.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said there are videos of people eating chicken and eggs and then claiming to be animal lovers. "It's an issue to be resolved.. Children are dying. I would request to show.. the videographs of children dying. Second option was sterlisation, but sterlisation does not stop rabies. It does not stop mutilisation of children ... Look at the figures. 37 lakhs a year, 10,000 a day - this is dog bites. Kindly see rabies deaths," he told the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an NGO which looks after dogs, said the situation was 'very serious' and the matter needed to be argued in depth.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the government to examine its own data from the parliament two weeks ago, claiming that there had been no rabies deaths in Delhi, Goa, or Rajasthan between 2022 and 2025. If shelters were already in place, he added, the directions wouldn't be a problem.