Supreme Court relief to 73,000 UP primary teachers, overturns UP-TET disqualification

The Supreme Court has given relief to around 73,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The top court on Tuesday overturned a May 2018 Allahabad High Court order which rendered their appointments invalid.

The Allahabad HC had invalidated the position of all teachers between 2012 and 2018, who had received their appointments on the basis of their UP-TET scores, and whose results of their qualifying examinations had come after their appointments. This means the appointments of all teachers where the results of their teacher training or BEd courses had been announced after their TET scores had been ruled invalid.

The Supreme Court order on Tuesday overturned this order of the Allahabad HC, which was delivered in May 2018. This comes as relief to 72,825 trainee teachers and 12,460 assistant teachers at the primary level, and 29,334 science and maths teachers for the upper primary level.

The teachers affected by the Allahabad HC order had moved the Supreme Court. Those who had received their appointments during this period contended to the court that the notifications of UP-TET on October 4, 2011 and May 15, 2013 had made no mention that that they would not receive their UP-TET certificates if their qualifying teacher training programme results came after their TET scores were announced.