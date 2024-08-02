Supreme Court rejects SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

The PIL demanded a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme.

The Supreme Court denies petitions calling for an inquiry into an alleged electoral bond scheme by a special investigative team (SIT) operating under court supervision. The highest court scrapped the scheme on February 15.

Investigative agencies, corporations, and political parties were accused of engaging in a "apparent quid pro quo" in a public interest litigation (PIL) brought up by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Referred to as a 'scam,' the plea asked authorities to look into the funding source of “shell companies and loss-making companies which made donations to various political parties, as has been disclosed by the Election Commission (EC)”.

The Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds program to be "unconstitutional" on February 15, and it was thus invalidated. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud led the five-judge apex court constitution panel, which declared the anonymous electoral bonds program to be "violative of the right to information under Article 19(1)(a)."

According to the court, political parties are important actors in the election process, and knowledge of their financial support is crucial for making informed voting decisions.