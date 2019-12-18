Headlines

Supreme Court rejects review petition of Nirbhaya rape-murder convict, grants one week to file mercy plea

The convict had made bizarre arguments in his petition, which said, among other things, that he should not be sentenced to death when the air pollution in Delhi was killing people anyway.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 02:08 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case (aka the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder incident). Kumar had filed the petition to review the earlier judgment that had sentenced all the convicts in the case to death. The top court today upheld the death penalty verdict and rejected the review plea.

Following this, Akshay's counsel informed the Supreme Court that the convict wanted to file a mercy petition before the President of India and that he sought three weeks' time to file it. In response to this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that not three weeks, but seven days can be given for filing a review and that one week is the time prescribed to file a mercy petition before the President. The Supreme Court then said that the petitioner can avail the relief of mercy petition within the stipulated period.

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, told news agencies that she was very happy on the Supreme Court's decision to reject the review petition.

After the 23-year-old psychotherapy intern, dubbed 'Nirbhaya', was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South Delhi on December 16, 2012, the incident generated tremendous public outroar and media coverage demanding justice for the victim. The accused in the case - Akshay, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, and a minor boy - were promptly arrested under charges of sexual assault and murder. In 2013, one of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody of possible suicide. All of the remaining accused were convicted by a fast-track trial court of rape and murder, and while the juvenile was given the maximum sentence of three years imprisonment at a reform facility, the rest were sentenced to death by hanging. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court upheld this judgment.

Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh had filed a review petition to the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision of upholding the judgment, which was refused. This year, a mercy petition filed in the name of Vinay Sharma was also sent to the President, who the central government recommended that he turned it down. However, Sharma later said that the mercy plea was not signed by him in the first place and urged the President to return it.

This was a brief history of the case proceedings so far. Now, the Supreme Court has also rejected the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar. It remains to be seen what happens of his mercy plea. The convict had made bizarre arguments in his petition, which cites the Vedas and the Puranas to make a case for his acquittal in the case, and said that Kumar should not be charged guilty and sentenced to death when the air pollution in Delhi was killing people anyway.

The judges in the Bench who heard the case were also present in the Bench that turned out the review petitions filed by the other three convicts.

