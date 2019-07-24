Supreme Court rejects plea to re-verify, but extends NRC to Aug 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected demands of the Centre and Assam government to conduct a sample re-verification of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) list on an apprehension that certain illegal migrants could have made their way into the list by bribing local officials involved with the NRC work.

The Court, however, granted a one-month extension to the State NRC coordinator for publishing the final NRC list. Instead of July 31, the list will now be out on August 31.

Both Attorney General KK Venugopal for Centre and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Assam government submitted before the apex court that their concerns were genuine and borne out of data which showed that while in the entire state, the exclusion was 12.7%, in the border areas, it was just 7.7%, giving rise to apprehensions that some scurrilous activity could have occurred in the rollout of NRC.

Venugopal stressed that the whole intent behind the revision of NRC after a long gap was to identify genuine citizens and exclude foreign nationals. He requested the court to give some additional time to carry out 20% sample re-verification in the border areas and 10% re-verification in other districts of Assam.

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman were of the firm view that such a request should not be granted. Giving reasons, it said that NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, in his July 18 report, has categorically stated that in the fresh rounds of claim verification of persons, almost 27% of the draft NRC list in each district stood re-verified. The court pointedly asked Hajela what he felt about the Centre's demand, to which he replied that such an exercise was not necessary.

Venugopal submitted that the verification by NRC coordinator was based on exclusions, but we are on wrongful inclusions. He cited an order passed by the apex court on August 28, 2018, which kept the room open for sample re-verification. The draft NRC prepared in July 2018 contained over 2.89 crore residents of which about 40 lakh residents stood excluded. Upon further verification, the NRC coordinator weeded out 1.02 lakh names wrongly included in the first round. Out of 40 lakh exclusions, only 2 lakh persons sought re-verification.

The bench asked Venugopal, "What stopped the Centre and state from approaching us between August 28 and July 2019?"