Supreme Court rejects age-based internet ban for children, says access is fundamental right

The Supreme Court has said children cannot be denied internet access simply because of their age, while calling for stronger measures to protect them from online sexual abuse and child sexual abuse material.

The Supreme Court also pointed to possible unintended consequences of strict age-based restrictions. (Image credit:Twitter)

The Supreme Court has rejected the idea of imposing blanket age-based restrictions on children using the internet, saying they have a fundamental right to access and use it. The court said protecting children online and respecting their freedom should not be treated as conflicting objectives.

Instead of completely blocking children's access, the court called for safeguards that can reduce online risks while allowing them to continue using the internet.

Court warns restrictions could create new risks

The Supreme Court also pointed to possible unintended consequences of strict age-based restrictions. It observed that children who are prevented from accessing mainstream platforms could turn to websites that are not properly regulated and may expose them to even greater risks.

The court also noted that children who are sexually abused, threatened or manipulated online may avoid seeking help if they fear being punished for breaking internet restrictions.

Such concerns, the court said, need to be considered while framing rules aimed at protecting minors online.

Stronger action needed against child sexual abuse material

While rejecting blanket restrictions, the court called for a stricter system to protect children from online sexual exploitation. It stressed the need for faster identification and removal of child sexual abuse material from digital platforms.

The focus, therefore, should be on making online spaces safer rather than simply preventing children from using the internet because of their age.

Balancing children’s rights with online safety

The court emphasised that children's safety and their freedom to use the internet can be protected together. It said measures designed to safeguard minors should not end up taking away their fundamental rights.

The observations underline the need for a regulatory framework that addresses online abuse, improves reporting and removes harmful material quickly, while allowing children to access the benefits of the internet.